Darwin Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September (BATS:FSEP)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,311,000 after purchasing an additional 127,935 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 33,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS FSEP traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.73. 20,354 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $516.97 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.54.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

