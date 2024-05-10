Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.00. The stock had a trading volume of 60,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.56. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $70.91 and a 1-year high of $85.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

