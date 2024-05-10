Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,176 shares during the period. Stellantis accounts for approximately 1.1% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stellantis by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,232,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,244,000 after buying an additional 7,883,816 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 100,358.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,993,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,714,000 after purchasing an additional 20,972,806 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the third quarter worth about $232,047,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 5.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,173,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,858,000 after purchasing an additional 442,100 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 2.8% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,750,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,803,000 after purchasing an additional 156,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $3,680,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,451,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,077,912. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500 over the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Stellantis stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.74. The company had a trading volume of 865,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,682,499. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.147 per share. This represents a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

