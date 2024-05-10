Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $9.97 Million Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,341 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $9,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRLN. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN remained flat at $41.97 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 181,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,529. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.82. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

