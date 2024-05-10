Darwin Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.64 Million Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.65. 2,474,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,829,388. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.52.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

