Darwin Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $336.37. 124,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,628. The stock has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $331.44 and a 200-day moving average of $311.17. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $246.86 and a one year high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

