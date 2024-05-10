Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,372 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $152.45. The company had a trading volume of 18,041,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,741,727. The company has a market capitalization of $246.41 billion, a PE ratio of 224.10, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.94.

View Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,850 shares of company stock worth $34,637,833 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

