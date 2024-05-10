Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 22,007 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,007 shares during the period. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF comprises about 1.9% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QAI. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QAI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,380. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $31.35. The company has a market capitalization of $572.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.42.

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

