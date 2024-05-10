Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,425 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $401.27. The stock had a trading volume of 98,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,996. The firm has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $385.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.47. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $298.86 and a 52 week high of $407.62.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.50.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

