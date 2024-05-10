Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,584 Shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,584 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned 1.71% of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLOF. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,734,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,384,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $402,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $311,000.

GLOF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.49. 1,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,671. iShares Global Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $41.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average of $38.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (GLOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities from around the world. Stocks are selected and weighted to optimize exposure to five factors: quality, value, momentum, smaller size and low volatility.

