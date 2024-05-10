Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Madre Armelle De Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $34,011.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,053 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,008.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Madre Armelle De sold 600 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $75,204.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Madre Armelle De sold 4,276 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $520,774.04.

On Monday, March 4th, Madre Armelle De sold 12,654 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $1,627,051.32.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG stock traded up $2.63 on Friday, reaching $118.50. 1,608,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,247,565. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.99 and a 200-day moving average of $119.12. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 370.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Datadog by 743.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Recommended Stories

