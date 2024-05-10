DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DVA. TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.75.

DVA stock opened at $137.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.21. DaVita has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $145.04.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. DaVita had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DaVita will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $8,525,414.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares in the company, valued at $61,629,578.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $8,525,414.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,629,578.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,540 shares of company stock valued at $16,551,071. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in DaVita by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 21.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 18.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

