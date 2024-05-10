Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.55

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.55 and last traded at $25.38, with a volume of 335206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.37.

DCPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.60 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.60 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.20.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.93 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 119.33%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

