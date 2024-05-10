DeepOnion Market Cap Hits $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and $81.48 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00090051 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00031768 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00014426 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000143 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001612 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

