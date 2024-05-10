Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,669 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 466,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after buying an additional 265,852 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,241,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 325.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 59,398 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,434,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,400,000 after acquiring an additional 773,636 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.61 and a 200 day moving average of $41.17. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.14%.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,176,206.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,451 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,295.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

