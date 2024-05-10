Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 170.41% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Desktop Metal updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Desktop Metal Stock Down 10.9 %

Shares of NYSE DM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,309,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,565. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75. Desktop Metal has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $211.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.25 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

