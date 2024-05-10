Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $40.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.19% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Roblox from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.24.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $456,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,747,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,945,913.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 512,374 shares of company stock valued at $20,809,338 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 566.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 306.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
