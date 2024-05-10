Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) EVP Sells $1,020,800.00 in Stock

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:DVN opened at $50.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.35. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.79%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,279.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $278,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700,167 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,793,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,194 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3,885.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,695,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,374 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.56.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

