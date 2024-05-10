Digimarc’s (DMRC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Digimarc from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of DMRC opened at $23.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.01 million, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.18. Digimarc has a 12-month low of $19.87 and a 12-month high of $43.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.52.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 114.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. The company had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Alicia Syrett sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $34,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,941.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Milena Alberti-Perez sold 4,900 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $151,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,779.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alicia Syrett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $34,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,687 shares in the company, valued at $678,941.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $239,241. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the 4th quarter valued at $15,531,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Digimarc during the 3rd quarter worth $1,017,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 79.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Digimarc during the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,423,000 after purchasing an additional 25,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

