DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,211,545 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 1,198,922 shares.The stock last traded at $34.14 and had previously closed at $32.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

DigitalOcean Trading Up 10.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3,465.47, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.90.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $180.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.26 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. On average, analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DigitalOcean

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth about $86,834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,728,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,897,000 after acquiring an additional 696,426 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth about $21,881,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth about $17,660,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth about $7,029,000. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

