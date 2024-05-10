Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.61

Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.61 and last traded at $37.54, with a volume of 52234 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.39.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional International Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Family CFO Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 46,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 204,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth $71,000.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

