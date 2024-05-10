Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Gap Down to $76.47

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $76.47, but opened at $72.13. Diodes shares last traded at $70.05, with a volume of 84,368 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.75 and its 200 day moving average is $70.47.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Diodes had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $228,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,234.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $228,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,234.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $413,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,492 shares in the company, valued at $18,934,458.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,900 shares of company stock worth $1,774,570. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,650,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,997,000 after purchasing an additional 70,121 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,134,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,285,000 after purchasing an additional 47,472 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Diodes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,709,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,635,000 after acquiring an additional 43,941 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,281,000 after purchasing an additional 166,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 14.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 912,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,955,000 after buying an additional 112,620 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

