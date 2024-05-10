Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Diversified Energy Stock Performance

DEC stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.89. The company had a trading volume of 110,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,883. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80. Diversified Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

About Diversified Energy

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.