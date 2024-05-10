Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Diversified Energy Stock Performance
DEC stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.89. The company had a trading volume of 110,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,883. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80. Diversified Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.
About Diversified Energy
