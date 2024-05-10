DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Get DMC Global alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BOOM

DMC Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $13.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $273.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. DMC Global has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $27.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.35.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.07). DMC Global had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $174.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DMC Global will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DMC Global

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 311,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 42,422 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 80,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 4.9% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 342,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DMC Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.