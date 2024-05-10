DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of DMC Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get DMC Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOOM

DMC Global Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $13.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.54. DMC Global has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $27.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $273.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.59.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.07). DMC Global had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $174.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DMC Global will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DMC Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DMC Global in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in DMC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 722.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DMC Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.