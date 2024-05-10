DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Gap Down to $14.87

DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.87, but opened at $12.41. DNOW shares last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 302,293 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on DNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DNOW from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of DNOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of DNOW from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

DNOW Stock Down 10.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.83 million. DNOW had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DNOW Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DNOW

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in DNOW during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of DNOW by 25.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in DNOW in the first quarter worth about $176,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in DNOW by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in DNOW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DNOW

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

