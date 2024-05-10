dogwifhat 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $488.94 Million (WIF)

dogwifhat (WIF) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. During the last week, dogwifhat has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One dogwifhat token can now be bought for $2.95 or 0.00004854 BTC on popular exchanges. dogwifhat has a total market cap of $2.95 billion and $488.94 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About dogwifhat

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,906,027 tokens. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin. dogwifhat’s official website is dogwifcoin.org.

Buying and Selling dogwifhat

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,906,033.538175. The last known price of dogwifhat is 3.19708145 USD and is up 10.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 339 active market(s) with $457,036,575.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”

