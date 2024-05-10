Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.26), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter. Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.
Douglas Elliman Trading Down 18.1 %
Shares of DOUG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,547. The company has a market capitalization of $107.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93. Douglas Elliman has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.24.
Douglas Elliman Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Douglas Elliman
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.