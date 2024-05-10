Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.26), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter. Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

Douglas Elliman Trading Down 18.1 %

Shares of DOUG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,547. The company has a market capitalization of $107.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93. Douglas Elliman has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.24.

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.