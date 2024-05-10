Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 34.7% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $14.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is -292.31%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

