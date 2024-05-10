DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

In other news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at $743,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in DTE Energy by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,542,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,212 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,081,000 after buying an additional 724,561 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $74,478,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,933,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,308,076,000 after acquiring an additional 399,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 555,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,202,000 after acquiring an additional 289,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $116.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.04.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.78%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

