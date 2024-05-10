Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Trading Up 9.6%

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.07 and last traded at $35.95. Approximately 1,425,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,063,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BROS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen raised Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.20. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,198.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.43.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $254.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.80 million. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $11,362,897.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,378,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,685,844.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $11,362,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,378,683 shares in the company, valued at $38,685,844.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 202,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $5,682,234.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,378,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,907,188 shares of company stock worth $561,438,392 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 35.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,604,000 after buying an additional 1,661,778 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 7.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 154,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 10,798 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth $23,137,000. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 7.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 94.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 31,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

