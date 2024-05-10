Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.87) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.94) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.75.

DYN stock opened at $25.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.93. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $30.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.17). Research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 5,520 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,495,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 248,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $5,887,754.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 903,527 shares in the company, valued at $21,431,660.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 5,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,495,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,875,432 shares of company stock valued at $44,368,530 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 44.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $693,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

