E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $95,000 Stock Holdings in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,167,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,479,000 after buying an additional 107,167 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $2,663,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sana Biotechnology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 478,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 362,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 181,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SANA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Thursday.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ SANA traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $7.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,771. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.62. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.