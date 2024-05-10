E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $213,000 in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $239,315.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,235.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,844,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,909 shares in the company, valued at $38,086,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $239,315.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,235.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,333 over the last 90 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on A. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on A

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:A opened at $145.11 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $151.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.