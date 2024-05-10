E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $200,000 Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Centene by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.23.

Centene stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.48 and its 200-day moving average is $74.97. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.41.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

