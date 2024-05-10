E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,069 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 31.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 61.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steve Elms sold 407,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $2,527,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,208,671 shares in the company, valued at $19,925,846.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 639,895 shares of company stock worth $3,927,169. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.09. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.31 and a beta of 0.43.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

ADMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

