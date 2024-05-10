E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 8,075 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,075 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Geron were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Geron in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. Geron Co. has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 38,730.00% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GERN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

