Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Breed s Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Ecolab by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 612,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,461,000 after purchasing an additional 21,208 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $773,000. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.35. 319,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,916. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $234.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.91. The company has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

