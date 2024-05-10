Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Barclays

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.11% from the company’s previous close.

EPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 1.8 %

Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.96. 422,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,882. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $44.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.78.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.74 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.66%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,833,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,401,000 after buying an additional 29,217 shares in the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Stories

