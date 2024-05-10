Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.050-7.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3 billion-$7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.8 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.300-0.500 EPS.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,740,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,131. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.61.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $355,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,147.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $355,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,147.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,459. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

