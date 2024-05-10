Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Barclays

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.71.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,421,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.92 and its 200-day moving average is $100.15. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.9% during the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 20.5% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 105,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 56,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

