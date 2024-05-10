Empiric Student Property Plc (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) Short Interest Update

Empiric Student Property Plc (OTCMKTS:EPCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 703,700 shares, a growth of 4,529.6% from the April 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Empiric Student Property Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPCFF remained flat at $0.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95. Empiric Student Property has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $0.95.

Get Empiric Student Property alerts:

Empiric Student Property Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation serving key UK universities. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Empiric Student Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empiric Student Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.