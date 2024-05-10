Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 780 Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 780 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 169,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after acquiring an additional 46,726 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 18.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 208,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,299,000 after acquiring an additional 31,707 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 195,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,904,000 after buying an additional 27,087 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth $6,085,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 12.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 136,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,360,000 after acquiring an additional 14,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.13, for a total value of $96,188.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,221.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cavco Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries stock opened at $376.87 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.84 and a 12 month high of $400.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.55.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

