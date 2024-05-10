Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 1,505 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 38,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 65,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PXF stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.97. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.79.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

