Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 5.1% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

VONV stock opened at $77.53 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $78.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

