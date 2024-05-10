Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Invests $202,000 in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 479.6% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WELL stock opened at $99.16 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.47 and a 1-year high of $99.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.42, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.60 and a 200-day moving average of $90.06.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.07.

View Our Latest Report on WELL

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.