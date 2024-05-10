Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Invests $202,000 in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 479.6% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Welltower Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of WELL stock opened at $99.16 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.47 and a 1-year high of $99.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.42, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.60 and a 200-day moving average of $90.06.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 301.23%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.07.
View Our Latest Report on WELL
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Welltower
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Will the Surge in GameStop Stock Spark a New Meme Craze?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Nancy Pelosi Has Been Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.