Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Invests $208,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 215.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 62.2% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $98.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ED. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

