Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Invests $255,000 in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,973 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 25,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 446,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,702,000 after buying an additional 158,363 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owen LaRue LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $136.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.13. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.64. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $154.67.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.31. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $1,546,263.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,596,564.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

