Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Invests $313,000 in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,824,000 after buying an additional 17,959 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 285.0% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $611,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWV stock opened at $297.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $233.54 and a 1 year high of $300.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.14.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

