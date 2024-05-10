Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Makes New $265,000 Investment in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the third quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 571.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $29.33 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.05.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Photronics had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

